Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

In classic fashion, Ms Monroe announced her return through her most watched social media platform, Instagram.

Taking to her Stories, the Huddah Cosmetics entrepreneur shared that she was surprised to find that her family had left untouched, a stash of some MJ she left at her Nairobi apartment when she travelled.

An excited Huddah also shared that she had missed the view from her balcony, adding that she watched a fireworks display off it on New Year's day.

She shared a number of clips of the event, tagging each one with her "Nairobi, Kenya" location.

Huddah has also revealed that when she first moved into the apartment she had just wanted to show off her lavish lifestyle, "doing it for the Gram".

Huddah's Attitude for 2022

The socialite did not hesitate to share some of her resolved attitudes going into the new year, saying that she might not have time to mingle as her sights are set on making moves.

She shared a meme which read, "If I go ghost, don't take it personal, I am probably doing something to better myself," and added her own interpretation in a caption which said: "Like, I really wanna see friends but I have a lot on my plate, like taking a piece of the cake before the Chinese overtake everything."

In a subsequent post, she posted another meme which stated: "We're really at the age where quality friendships hit different. It's not about how long we've been friends anymore. It's having intentional relationships that feed us in a different way."