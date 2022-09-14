Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

According to Huddah, fashion choices made by a majority of guests who attended the event at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani made the event seem "sad".

“Why were y’all dressed so sad for an inauguration? I expected much more! Dress code was like a soft funeral attendance,” Huddah said.

Huddah shared examples of what the attendees should have worn using examples of actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and former English footballer David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham on different occasions.

Many of the guests in the event were however decently dressed with no one seeming to have been dressed off the occasion.

As Huddah wore the fashion police cap, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took the day to address his wardrobe malfunction and how he intends to handle it.

Gachagua said he had been out of shape since he had been out of the gym for months, he blamed the former administration for constant threats which saw him leave the gym to focus on how to handle those after him.

"I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the State's onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back. Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family," he stated.