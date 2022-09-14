RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Amos Robi

Why were y'all dressed so sad? - Huddah

Huddah Monroe
Huddah Monroe

Kenyan social media celebrity Huddah Monroe has commented on fashion at President William Ruto’s inauguration, jaded that attendees didn't put more thought into their outfits for the day.

Recommended articles

According to Huddah, fashion choices made by a majority of guests who attended the event at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani made the event seem "sad".

“Why were y’all dressed so sad for an inauguration? I expected much more! Dress code was like a soft funeral attendance,” Huddah said.

Huddah shared examples of what the attendees should have worn using examples of actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba and former English footballer David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham on different occasions.

Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto
Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto Leaders during the inauguration of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

Many of the guests in the event were however decently dressed with no one seeming to have been dressed off the occasion.

As Huddah wore the fashion police cap, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took the day to address his wardrobe malfunction and how he intends to handle it.

Gachagua said he had been out of shape since he had been out of the gym for months, he blamed the former administration for constant threats which saw him leave the gym to focus on how to handle those after him.

Rigathi Gachagua's with his family
Rigathi Gachagua's with his family Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DP Gachagua attacks former President Kenyatta's administration moments after taking oath

"I put up this gym 15 years ago and after the State's onslaught, I did not come here. I am in pretty bad shape as I have gained weight. Now that things have changed, I will be back. Many people have been raising questions about how I dress. I had no luxury to look at how I dressed. My eyes were always over my shoulders and taking care of my family," he stated.

Gachagua revealed that he weighed 94 Kilograms and was planning to lose some weight in the coming months and that Kenyans are going to love his new shape.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Huddah comments on guests' outfits at Ruto's inauguration

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Surprise! Nadia Mukami and Arrow Boy receive surprise gifts and guests

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

Power couple Nameless and Wahu celebrate Wedding anniversary

'My all!' – Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

'My all!' – Anita Nderu celebrates her husband on their first wedding anniversary

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

Fancy fingers as Gov Sakaja wows congregants with his guitar mastery

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

'Can't take it anymore!' Why Diana Marua is taking music break

Willis Raburu reveals reason for break up with Marya Prude, Elsa Majimbo on returning to Nairobi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu reveals reason for break up with Marya Prude, Elsa Majimbo on returning to Nairobi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Love in the air as Victor Wanyama and wife Serah Teshna celebrate son's birthday

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Anerlisa Muigai surprises Instagram fan hours after mother's swearin-in [Screenshot]

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni and Diamond Platinumz

Diamond Platinumz records song for President Museveni

Kikuyu singer DJ Fatxo to release another banger after commanding the airwaves with ‘Ndi Mang’a’

DJ Fatxo sanitizes Sabina Chege after claims she bought his German ride

Emmy Kosgei and her dad

Emmy Kosgei elated after father was nominated for National Assembly

Diana Marua moved to tears during baby shower

Diana Marua opens up on condition she struggles with before childbirth in surprise baby shower