Huddah Monroe reveals how she made 1st million aged 20

“At what age did you make your first million,” the curious fan asked.

Huddah responded saying she did not work for the first million.

“I was 20 years old. From a well wisher lol! Not hard work to be honest,” she said.

Besides her first load of cash, Huddah has previously revealed that she bought a villa aged just 25. She however said made a financial mistake in purchasing the property as it was aimed for purely show off.

Huddah expressed that her major challenge had been balancing between the lifestyle she wants to live and her commitment to actually saving.

The business woman has previously revealed that the late business mogul Chris Kirubi had a hand in her cosmetics business which deals with beauty and wellness.

Huddah, who has always had a soft spot for the businessman, says she first met him when travelling and they would bump into each other while flying Business class.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. In NBO(Nairobi), there’s no first class lounge so y’all sit there in Biz Class lounge waiting for Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class.

We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she wrote.