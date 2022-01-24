RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hussein Mohamed lands new job in DP Ruto’s Camp [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

DP Ruto hands Hussein Mohamed a senior role in his Presidential Campaign team

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign
Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign

Former Citizen TV News Anchor Hussein Mohamed has been appointed as the Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign team..

Deputy President William Ruto made the announcement on Monday, welcoming Hussein to his team.

“@HusseinMohamedg, renowned TV journalist, has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen welcomed Hussein Mohamed to hustler nation with a tweet that reads; “Well in my brother @HusseinMohamedg. We are richer and stronger with you,”.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

