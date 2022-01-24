Former Citizen TV News Anchor Hussein Mohamed has been appointed as the Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign team..
Hussein Mohamed lands new job in DP Ruto’s Camp [Photos]
DP Ruto hands Hussein Mohamed a senior role in his Presidential Campaign team
Recommended articles
Deputy President William Ruto made the announcement on Monday, welcoming Hussein to his team.
“@HusseinMohamedg, renowned TV journalist, has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen welcomed Hussein Mohamed to hustler nation with a tweet that reads; “Well in my brother @HusseinMohamedg. We are richer and stronger with you,”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke