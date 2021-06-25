Hussein Mohamed takes over Twitter trends as Kenyans call for his return

Many argued that Mohamed left a big gap in mainstream media with his untimely exit and others are finding it hard to fit into his shoes.

The discussion arose on Twitter following Sophia Wanuna’s Interview with Deputy President William Ruto. A section pointed out that Hussein was the only journalist who had mastered how to deal with DP Ruto.

Others described DP Ruto as a very “cunning and slippery” person to interview saying that Mohamed had learned how to structure his questions when interviewing him.

Media Personality Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

DP Ruto's Interview

Ruto kept evading Sophia Wanuna’s questions, something that left netizens yearning for Hussein Mohamed’s comeback on TV.

Wanuna kicked off the interview with a question on reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta had promised to support one NASA Principal come 2022.

“… that he had said just recently that he could back one NASA Principal come next year’s Election to run for the office of President what did you make of that sentiment?" posed Wanuna.

DP Ruto responded: “It's not good manners to discuss your Boss. So I would want as much as possible to avoid discussing what the president has said because he is my Boss and it’s not correct for me to discuss my Boss on a TV Interview."

Asked on his tweet, in relation to the news of President Kenyatta supporting a Nasa Candidate, he argued that he was reacting to the Newspaper Headline and not his (Uhuru) statements.

“I was reacting to the headline in the Newspaper... as to whether the President said it or not and I highly doubt that he actually said that kind of thing to anybody. And I think subsequently the person who was in that meeting, the Wiper leader said nothing of that sort was said by the President. Newspapers have the tendency of saying all manner of things and insinuations and sometimes half-truths,” Ruto said.

Hussein Mohamed’s Departure

Hussein announced his departure from the S.K Macharia owned media house in October 2019, after working at the station for 10 years.

“It has been an amazing journey, 10 years and you the viewers have made it all worth it. You all [colleagues] have made it worth it, including my guests. I appreciate the support and guidance of RMS Chair S.K. Macharia and Vice Chair Gathoni Macharia, the managing director Wachira Waruru, the management, the Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney who was our boss here a while back.

"And, of course, my family. Always. Especially my dear wife who has been my support system all through," Hussein acknowledged.

On November 5th, 2019, Royal Media Service (RMS) unveiled Waihiga Mwaura has his replacement on News Night, a segment that airs every Tuesday.