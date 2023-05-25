The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hussein Mohamed's Biography: Age, education, career, wife & children

Lynet Okumu

Hussein Mohamed transitioned from a prominent media personality to State House Spokesperson

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed

Hussein Mohamed, a renowned figure in Kenyan journalism, and the current State House Spokesperson, made an indelible mark on the media industry with his exceptional interviewing skills.

With his unique interviewing style, Hussein effortlessly managed to make even the most seasoned politicians break into a sweat.

Born and raised in Kenya, he attended Kanyakine High School in Meru County. During his high school years, Hussein served as the Chairman of the Journalism Club, where he nurtured his passion for Swahili journalism.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023
State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
After completing his high school education, he enrolled at Zetech College in 2011 to pursue a course in Photography and Journalism.

Upon graduating from college, Hussein Mohamed embarked on a job search, sending out applications to various media houses.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023
State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
While awaiting an opportunity, he utilized his resourcefulness by purchasing a DSLR camera and began covering events such as burials, weddings, and college gatherings.

His dedication and talent caught the attention of Kenya Television Network (KTN), leading to an interview that marked the beginning of his career in the media industry.

In 2008, Hussein joined Citizen TV as a news anchor and show host, working for the station for a decade. His talent and expertise shone through as he co-presented news alongside esteemed journalists like Janet Mbugua.

State House Spokesperson and former Citizen TV presenter Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson and former Citizen TV presenter Hussein Mohamed Media Personality Hussein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

At Citizen TV, he not only delivered news but also hosted notable programs such as the Newsnight news bulletin and conducted interviews with prominent politicians and businessmen in Kenya.

One of the standout moments in his career was his interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Sunday live show in 2016. Additionally, he hosted several news programs, including the Big Question and PM Live.

After a successful decade at Citizen TV, Hussein decided to take a break from television. He resigned from the network in October 2019, but his hiatus was short-lived.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed during hi farewell after quitting Citizen TV in 2019
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed during hi farewell after quitting Citizen TV in 2019 Hussein Mohamed's heartfelt message to wife during last bulletin on Citizen TV Pulse Live Kenya
Hussein made a triumphant return to the limelight when he was appointed as the Head of Communications in President William Ruto's team during the 2022 campaigns.

In October 2022, Hussein's expertise and reputation led to another significant appointment. He was chosen as the State House Spokesperson, succeeding Kanze Dena.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the camera and television studios, Hussein Mohamed is a devoted family man.

In 2014, he tied the knot with Malyun Mohammed in a traditional Islamic ceremony held at Masjid Nur in South C, Nairobi.

Hussein's exceptional contributions to journalism have been widely recognized. In 2018, he was honored with the male media personality of the year award at the Somali Glamor Awards.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and President William Ruto
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and President William Ruto Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign Pulse Live Kenya

In 2019, his remarkable achievements were acknowledged with the Moran of the Burning Spear award, personally bestowed upon him by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
