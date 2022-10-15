Hussein Mohamed's reaction after being appointed State House spokesperson

Hussein accepted the appointment and thanked the head of state for granting him the opportunity to serve in the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The statement released on Saturday, reads in part:

“Mr. President @WilliamsRuto, I’m grateful & humbled by the honour you have bestowed upon me to serve as State House Spokesperson. I pledge to tirelessly work in supporting you deliver the plan to achieve greatness for our republic”.

He also thanked Kenyans who congratulated him following the appointment.

“Thanks, patriots for your congratulatory messages,” wrote the former Citizen TV journalist.

Hussein will report to David Mugonyi, the head of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

Mugonyi served as Ruto’s spokesperson in the office of the deputy president.

In his new role, the celebrated journalist will take over from former colleague at Citizen TV, Kanze Dena who served in the same capacity during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

Hussein took a break from TV, resigning from Citizen TV before making a comeback to the limelight when he was appointed the Head of Communications in President William Ruto's team during the 2022 campaigns.

Other lucrative jobs at State House

Below are other appointments made in a statement released by the outgoing Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

1. Felix Koskei- Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service (replacing Joseph Kinyua).

2. Former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok- Deputy chief of staff.

3. Former Kajiado MP Katoo ole Metito- State House Comptroller.