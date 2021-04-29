KBC News Anchor Purity Museo disclosed that she was run over by a 14 seater Matatu back in 2017 while crossing the road at the Junction Mall on Ngong Road.
I was run over by a 14 seater Matatu- KBC’S Purity Museo
I almost lost my leg- Museo
Ms Museo made the revelation while explaining the origin of a scar on her right leg, that has always left many with questions.
In her explanation, the TV girl noted that she almost lost her leg due to the unfortunate incident, thanking God and Doctors at Nairobi women’s hospital.
“I get a lot of messages about the big scar on my right leg. I was run over by a 14 seater Matatu while crossing the road at Ngong road, around the junction mall, in 2017. That’s a graft on my leg. I almost lost my leg but thanks to God and Doctors at Nairobi women’s hospital” read Purity Museo’s post.
Awards
Away from the that, on April 9, 2021, Museo was crowned as the Best TV Personality in Africa Award as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award (Media Personality) at the recently concluded Zikomo Awards held in Zambia.
a few days later, Museo confessed that she has been crying every night reminiscing on her humble beginnings as a House Help to now winning Awards in Africa.
“Been crying every night since I received my two media awards from @zikomoawards
and tonight is no different. As a house help in 2011, I only dreamt of these moments and now that am living my dream, am humbled to the innermost part of my heart. All I can say! DON’T GIVE UP” shared Purity Museo.
Also Read: I was once told Broadcast Journalism was not for people who schooled in the village – KBC’s Purity Museo
On April 9, Ms Museo travelled all the way to Zambia to receive her two awards ((Best TV Personality in Africa & Lifetime Achievement Award).
“We won. BEST TV PERSONALITY AFRICA and LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (TV PERSONALITY). Thank you @zikomoawards. Thank you Kenya, thank you Zambia and Thank you Africa”
“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and appreciate all of you for your support and love. You have given me new hope. I love you all. @zikomoawards WINNER (BEST TV PERSONALITY IN AFRICA, LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. Thank you Kenya, I thank you Africa” shared Purity Museo.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke