NTV news anchor Mark Masai has for the first shared a photo of his biological mother, disclosing that he always questioned why she did not raise him.

In the post seen by Pulse Live, the news anchor said he is not bitter about it now, and she loves his mother for the role she played in bringing her into this world.

He went on to narrate that before he became Mark Masai, his biological mother known as Fatuma Abdullahi gave him the name Abdullahi Masai.

Young Mark Masai with his biological mother and auntie

Mark Masai, however, said he was grateful for his foster mother, Mary Wight, who played a big part in raising him.

He went on to call on Kenyans to help him raise funds for New Life Home, a home that cares for kids and help him put a smile on their faces, this festive season.

NTV’s Mark Masai

“PERSONAL POST ALERT: Never shared this photo with anyone. Before I came to be known as Mark Masai my beautiful mother Fatuma Abdullahi (holding the umbrella) standing with me and my Auntie Sophia gave me the name Abdullahi Masai. Growing up I always questioned why she didn't raise me (but now thankful that I was raised by my foster mum Mary Wight). I am not bitter now and I love her for the part she played in even just birthing me. That in itself is THE chance of a Lifetime. My mum Mary took up the parenting role and played her Big part. Even you can play your part in the lives of my friends at @newlifehomeke just swipe left to see how you can make things right. We may not have all the answers to life but we all have a call to answer. PLEASE help these friends of mine #250SiKidogo #250NaMabeste #HappyHolidays,” said Mark Masai.