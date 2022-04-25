I'm in love beyond words - Grace Ekirapa days after welcoming newborn

In a candid post shared on Instagram, the Crossover show host confessed that words can’t even describe the feeling she gets whenever she holds her daughter on her chest.

The TV girl said that their baby girl (daughter) fits perfectly everything she ever dreamed of and even more.

“It is everything I ever dreamed of and more. It’s in the little snuggles, the way she releases herself on me in complete trust, the way she stretches herself on my chest as I burp her, the list is endless. I am in love beyond words and since pictures are worth a thousand words, here you go😍😍😍 My honey @pascaltokodi and I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made and we sure can’t wait for you to meet her and fall in Love❤️❤️❤️❤️@naiwesthospital you guys rock and we love you soo much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” reads Grace Ekirapa’s post.

My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood Pulse Live Kenya

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa welcome newborn

Pascal and Grace welcomed their bundle of joy on April 21, 2022. Tokodi said their newborn daughter was coincidentally born on his birthday.

On her part, Grace said that she had prayed for God to help her find a gift for her hubby's birthday and he had answered her prayer.

“Words cant even describe how I'm feeling right now, I've acted as a father before in movies and TV shows, but today hit different, today I held our baby girl in my arms and realized how blessed I am. I asked God for a life full of love and happiness and he sent me my family.

My honey Pascal & I can’t stop staring at the beauty we made – Grace Ekirapa talks motherhood Pulse Live Kenya

“To my beautiful Grace, watching you become a mother today was one the greatest joys of my life ,We made an angel. Honey. I love you from here to Loiyangalani to malakisi and back 😄 To my little princess , I'm proud of many things in my life, but today, holding you in my arms, holding your tiny finger, being your father, Sharing a birthday with you.... will forever top the list, I will always be here for you , I will love you and protect you with everything I have, always and Forever ♥️" Pascal wrote

Grace added; "Today you welcome your princess into the world because she is the gift God decided to give you for your birthday and I am honored to have had the privilege of carrying her for us❤️❤️❤️Happy Birthday My Love and Happy Born day to Baby AJ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you two soo much,".