I am proud of you- Zari Hassan gushes over Eldest son on his recent achievement

Pinto has been named Rugby Captain of his school’s rugby club and is currently the school’s Deputy President.

I am proud of you- Zari Hassan's message to eldest son on recent achievement Pulse Live Kenya

Zari took to social media to express her pride in her boy.

“Deputy President of the college and now rugby captain. So proud of you son. More wins, more blessings, more life. I luh you @pinto.tlale”

I am proud of you- Zari Hassan's message to eldest son on recent achievement Pulse Live Kenya

In January 202, Pinto was named as the official heir of his late father, Ugandan Businessman Ivan Ssemwanga’s properties.

Upon passing over the inheritance rights to Pinto, the uncle said ”As all people who have come here today see us make Pinto the official heir of Ivan Ssemwanga ,I would like to request Dido to carry the picture of his elder brother Pinto as the entire clan acknowledges him as the true heir of his father”