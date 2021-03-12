Former Vitimbi actress Eunice Wambui aka Nyasuguta disclosed that she opted to bleach her skin after being involved in a road accident that left her with scars on her face.

Speaking in a radio interview, Nyasuguta mentioned that she was encouraged to lighten her skin by her own mother, who even brought her the products she used.

“I was involved in an accident in 2012/2013. I got dented on the face. The dent was lighter than other parts of my face, consequently making me look like a person who has two facial complexions in one"

“I saw it wise to bleach so that my face gets an even skin tone. (Nilipopata acicdent nikalazwa Kenyatta, nikatoka Kenyatta na ungeniona venye nilikuwa nakaa, hiyo Tint ilikuwa inafaa. Hawa waliniona, Kina Ateya walikuja hospitali kuniona so Tint ilikuwa inafaa. Lazima ningetoa Tint juu hakuna haja side moja ni mlight na ingine ni mdark, na wewe ni msichana unatembea kwa barabara, mtu anakuona kama wewe ni mkora. So ikabidii nitoe tint ndo nifanane kila mahali)" said Nyasuguta.

Nyasuguta went on to state that she was advised to lighten her skin by her own mother.

“Actually it is my mum who encouraged me. Mamangu mzazi, Alipokuja hosy akaniletea, akaniambia ukipaka hii dawa hapa, unapaka ni hii ingine ili ufanane kwote na ikakuwa hivo. Ni dawa nilikuwa napaka side moja juu hii side ingine haikuwa affected. So iliside hakua affected ndo nilikuwa napaka mafuta ya kutoa tint sasa ndo zikablend. Nikaona nakaa poa” said Nyasuguta.

‘Kutoa tint’ is a famous trend that has gained fame in the Kenyan market. Among those who have acknowledged the skin lightening claims locally include; Vera Sidika and Bridget Achieng.