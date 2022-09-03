I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t fear Zuena - Bebe Cool

"Of course, God comes first... It's where guidance comes from. If you have somebody you fear… It's a problem having no one you fear," he told journalists when he was asked to mention people that have been very supportive in his music journey

"But, of course, I have to thank my wife. Women build us... When you look at most musicians who are successful,.. they are stably married. Stable homes. Because that's where you get peace and a plan. You must have that person you fear. After God, you need a person you fear. When I go back at 4am, what will she tell me?" he said.

Pulse

When he was asked if he can also be reprimanded at his age, the reggae singer said: "When you feel you are above reproach, that's your end. Imagine the things I would be doing if I didn't fear Zuena... You definitely do messed up things... Even when you go to work, you are thinking about women, drinking."

He continued: "But when you have someone you are scared of, you reduce. You return home and plan for your money. We started music at a young age and all my success... has been because I'm modeled well from the inside. When you move out dressed badly, the wife will tell you to change and a fan will meet you after the wife has corrected you."

Bebe Cool, who was celebrating his 46th birthday, said one of his lowest moments was when he was shot in 2010.

"When you talk about challenges I have encountered, my lowest was the moment when I thought I was to die, when I was shot... You are gonna leave your family," he said.

Pulse

"But thank God my spirit is always high. I never look at the negative."

Bebe Cool was shot by a policeman on the night of January 30, 2010 during a scuffle at Effendy’s bar, a popular city hangout in the Centenary Park greenbelt.