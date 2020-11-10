Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has for the first time shared her heartbreak experience, stating that she cried nonstop from Uganda to Nairobi.

The Former Sue Na Johnnie actress made the revelation while contributing to a Twitter thread, where the author was making confessions on how heartbreaks affect different people in relationships.

“I cried from Uganda to Nairobi nonstop, one of the passengers innocently asked me whether I had been attacked by bees, my whole face was swollen ...I said allergies and I didn't lie, I have been extremely allergic to emotional BS since” reads a tweet from Kate.

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress

Joining campus

The actress was heartbroken by her baby daddy, as she came back home pregnant at a time she had been send to Uganda to Study.

Just the other day while appearing on Jessy Junction, she disclosed that she got pregnant within the first three months of joining campus in Uganda.

“After three months in Uganda for Campus, I was pregnant, I think Mathe alikuwa amechoka hata akawish angezaa maandazi akuneywe nayo chai (Laughing). Alikuwa amechukua loan ya Sh400K anipeleke Kampala International University, hata sijabreathe ball…enyewe nilisumbua. Nilikaa kaa huko juu that time hata sikuwa naelewa ball ni nini, I was barely 19…so after kurudi mather hakukuwa nikamuandikia kibarua hapo kirefu, nikahepa kwa kina beshte yangu but eventually nilirudi home. I broke the news to my mum in a letter… I really disappointed her but she never gave up on her,” said Kate actress.

Also Read: I got Pregnant within 3 months of joining Campus in Uganda - Kate Actress

Heartbreak thread

Back to heartbreak thread, authored by Karigoh, she argues that everyone has been heartbroken, whether a man or a woman and the pain is never that easy to deal with.

“Anyone whose heart has been broken will tell you how they felt nikama maisha ilikua inacollaps...both babes and niggaz Msidanganywe pls n today I'll tell u roho safi aki heartbreak is bad. Period! ...it's so freaking horrible you feel sijui how inside ur tumbo alafu Nakuambia ata wale magansta experience heartbreak pls eh, alafu at my age I'll be honest, unsolicited opinion; heartbreak haina formula …. wahh and every experience is so unique and so painful lakini, I'll tell you 1 storo aki it doesn't get better …haiya” reads part of Karigoh thread.