'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

The Grammy winner stated that he was surprised that people were making a big deal over his silence regarding the election given that he has never been in support of any candidate.

According to Burna Boy, he has never believed in any candidate so he doesn't want to influence the electorate who will blame him after such a candidate inevitably messes up.

He also shares that while he won't be involved in the process as he doesn't believe in it, he hopes the votes count and the best man wins.

"I dunno why it's such a big deal to some Nigerians that I've not been vocal about the elections. Personally, I don't have a candidate that I believe in. I've never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don't want to make you vote and then blame me when the person fucks up, as usual, That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins."

Readers will recall that Burna Boy was heavily criticized by fans on Twitter for their silence regarding the election. Burna Boy broke his silence by calling on the electoral body not to rig the election and let the votes count.