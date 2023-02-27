ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has reacted to criticisms coming his way amidst the 2023 election.

Burna Boy GQ
Burna Boy GQ

Details: On Monday, 27 February 2023, Burna Boy took to his Instagram account to state the reasons behind his silence amidst the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Grammy winner stated that he was surprised that people were making a big deal over his silence regarding the election given that he has never been in support of any candidate.

According to Burna Boy, he has never believed in any candidate so he doesn't want to influence the electorate who will blame him after such a candidate inevitably messes up.

He also shares that while he won't be involved in the process as he doesn't believe in it, he hopes the votes count and the best man wins.

"I dunno why it's such a big deal to some Nigerians that I've not been vocal about the elections. Personally, I don't have a candidate that I believe in. I've never supported any political party or candidate in my life because I don't want to make you vote and then blame me when the person fucks up, as usual, That being said, I hope all votes count and the best man wins."

Readers will recall that Burna Boy was heavily criticized by fans on Twitter for their silence regarding the election. Burna Boy broke his silence by calling on the electoral body not to rig the election and let the votes count.

This is not the first time he has been criticized for not acting like the giant he claims to be, especially because he likes to sing about the plight of the people while exhibiting oppressive behaviour.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Nasra Yusuff's essential marriage advice for brides-to-be

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Bahati reunites with daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

'Why is it a big deal that I'm not vocal about election,' Burna Boy reacts to criticism

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians