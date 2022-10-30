I don't know what I was thinking - Marya Prude shares regrets getting married young

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amos Robi

Marya Prude was married to Willis Raburu but parted ways after their daughter

Marya Prude the ex-wife to media personality Willis Raburu, has opened up about regretting getting married at a young age.

In an Instagram story she shared, Prude said she would have been so far in life had she chose not gotten fit into societal expectations.

“I woke up this morning with so much to do in my mind and I remembered I got married at 23 yes yes, I don’t know what I was thinking, I would be so far in life right now if I had not been busy serving society and other humans their expectations of me as a married woman cause I would be doing most of what I’m doing right now to catch up,” Prude wrote in Instagram stories she has since deleted.

“Alafu pia marriage is not an achievement,” Prude added.

Prude whose real name is Mary Irungu has kept her love life under wraps after parting ways with Raburu.

In a recent Interview with Radio Jambo's Massawe Japani said that his marriage hit the rocks after the loss of their daughter which led to him losing touch with his marriage forcing him to part ways with Prude.

Raburu said the divorce was a painful experience that he wishes no one gets through.

“I lost touch and that led to many other issues, I initiated the process of divorce and all respect for her. Nobody goes into a marriage with hopes to come out. I am happy that sometimes we lost ourselves. We divorced officially and I moved on,” Raburu said.

Raburu said he was yet to get over the divorce and still attends therapy sessions adding that his wife Ivy Namu has been supportive as they share almost similar pasts.

Raburu separated in 2020 shortly after their daughter’s death.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
