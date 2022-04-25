During Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday celebrations at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Chameleone let fly at fans who criticise him for siding with the government of Yoweri Museveni.
I don't mind what people say because I won’t contest again - Chameleone
Leone island boss and musician Jose Chameleone has said he no longer cares about what people say about him since he retired from politics.
“I’m here to sing because of my friend Toyota. You all remember he gave me a Range Rover. Some of you were not happy. But I don’t care. I am here to sing because of Muhoozi. I make my choices. Some of you want to make decisions for me. I won’t accept that,” he reportedly said.
“Why mix politics with music all time. I no longer care about what you say because I won’t contest again. That chapter ended,” he added.
“Some people have been saying that I won’t sing in South Africa or any other places if I perform here at Muhoozi’s birthday, hmmm, no one can bully me. I will perform wherever I want,” he concluded.
Chameleone has been heavily criticized for performing at Muhoozi's birthday bash and supporting the government.
He reportedly still does not see eye-to-eye with National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Bobi Wine, for allegedly denying him a NUP party ticket during the General Elections last year.
Recently, Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, revealed that he doesn't have a good relationship with Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi.
"I don't want to speak about him because he denied me the party ticket. I have since lost interest in the mayoral position. I am now concentrating on music, which I understand better," he said.
He added, however, that he shares good relations with other artistes such as Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo, and David Lutalo among others.
