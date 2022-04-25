I don't mind what people say because I won’t contest again - Chameleone

Pulse

“I’m here to sing because of my friend Toyota. You all remember he gave me a Range Rover. Some of you were not happy. But I don’t care. I am here to sing because of Muhoozi. I make my choices. Some of you want to make decisions for me. I won’t accept that,” he reportedly said.

“Why mix politics with music all time. I no longer care about what you say because I won’t contest again. That chapter ended,” he added.

“Some people have been saying that I won’t sing in South Africa or any other places if I perform here at Muhoozi’s birthday, hmmm, no one can bully me. I will perform wherever I want,” he concluded.

Chameleone has been heavily criticized for performing at Muhoozi's birthday bash and supporting the government.

He reportedly still does not see eye-to-eye with National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Bobi Wine, for allegedly denying him a NUP party ticket during the General Elections last year.

Recently, Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, revealed that he doesn't have a good relationship with Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi.

"I don't want to speak about him because he denied me the party ticket. I have since lost interest in the mayoral position. I am now concentrating on music, which I understand better," he said.