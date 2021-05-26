I don't regret anything - Dr. Jimmy Chansa as he addresses breakup with Vera Sidika

In an interview with SkyWalker, Jimmy showered Ms Sidika with praises, describing her as a very charming, loving and smart lady.

Chansa added that he doesn’t regret any stage of their relationship, as he enjoyed himself while it lasted.

I don't regret anything

“Mimi nilikuwa na deal na mtu ambaye sio socialite, na kilichokuwa kinanifanya nistick na mtu wangu ni personality niliyokutana nayo.

Ana personality Nzuri ana Upendo , very smart. Sikujutia chochote na sijawahi kujutia chochote niko sehemu sahi mpaka sasa hivi and I believe it was good while it lasted and everything was cool kwa upande wangu mpaka kesho.

Ni mtu mwenye uoend, ako real, charming na hafake chochote na am proud opf that mpak kesho kutwa ilikuwa safi tulipokuwa wote…ndo maana sijawahi hata kuongelea mahusiono yangu. It was just a normal relationship that am proud of and am glad. I was once there” said Jimmy Chansa.

Chansa comment come months after Ms Sidika said that she ended their relationship because it was toxic.

The Innocent One

In a Q&A session, Ms Sidika alleged that Jimmy did so many things that she couldn't withstand, despite being branded the innocent one by netizens.

“Saddest thing about this relationship is that people thought how was the most innocent, decent person I ever dates.

I’d too, until the real person unveiled. The things I went through and saw. Waah! I have never been shocked in my life, out of all my relationships it was the most shocking one to me. Better the devil you know than the Angel you don’t know. When same mistakes are repeated severally it means it’s a habit that will never change and those mistakes were not silly things. Proper terrible things, that No woman can tolerate"

She added "Waah, never seen any of what I experienced in my past or present relationships. And of all relationships I have ever been in. People thought this person was the best, kwanza later when I showed my pals they could not believe that this person was capable of such.

Its cause of growth and maturity, otherwise if I was to post the things I saw and went through here, Y’all would have hated yourselves for thinking it was the best relationship. I had to end it faster. Woi! in so glad I ended it”.

Toxic

In a separate post Ms Sidika, said that she ended the her relationship with Jimmy because it was toxic.

“I walked out of my relationship coz I’m not gonna stay in a toxic one just into impress people like you. You can think whatever u like at the end of the day I’m the one who’ll face the Bullshit so I will eliminate what’s not good for me. If u like say whatever, strangers on the internet will never let me tolerate bullshit from a man just to show the world that I’m still in relationship. Hell nah. I will always put myself first. On God!!!” Said Vera.