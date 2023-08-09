I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, made this revelation during his interview on Cool FM. According to his narration, he and Kizz Daniel fought at Timaya's residence and it was his fault.

Pulse Nigeria

When asked if he ever had beef with other musicians, he started by saying, "I have made genuine connections with people in the industry. I've had a couple of beefs, some that I know and some that I didn't know of. I could talk about one, The one I'm going to talk about, it was my fault."

ADVERTISEMENT

After admitting his fault, Skales attributed his actions to the fact that he was under the influence of alcohol, also that he was angry so Kizz Daniel took the brunt of his harsh words.

Pulse Live Kenya

In his words, "I offended Kizz Daniel, I'm telling you. I was drunk and some kind of stuff was happening, he was involved then I said some things. I was really angry that night. This whole thing happened at Timaya's house. Because I was drunk, I didn't know what I did."

Going on, the musician described how he tossed pride to the side and sincerely apologised, when his actions dawned on him the next day.

He said, "The next day, you know, it was just life as usual. Randomly, I think I went to see Skibii and something led to another, he now told me Kizz Daniel is mad at you. So, I called him and I apologised. I'm like, 'Dawg, I can't really remember anything I said to you. But I'm really sorry."

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer keeps his hopes high that everything is okay between himself and Kizz Daniel now.