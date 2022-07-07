I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

Pulse

"He poured on me alcohol which was mixed with other substances, and it was smelling bad. He disrespected me so I had to teach him a lesson,” Kenzo said in a recent interview.

Kenzo was seen in a video performing to a large audience then, suddenly, an audience member threw something liquid at him.

Kenzo is seen pausing momentarily before throwing his microphone at the audience member. It is clear that Kenzo was trying to determine the nature of the liquid before he threw the microphone at the supposed fan.

Most people who witnessed the incident have come out strongly in favour of Kenzo, saying that such disrespect should never be tolerated and Kenzo’s response was the right one.

Artist protection during live performances

Many in the public have called for better security for the artists while they are on stage.

At the moment, singers wear earpieces while on stage and these are called 'in-ear monitors'. They provide the singer with a direct source of sound, protect their hearing and allow them to customise their stage mix. They also allow the singer to listen to things that the audience can't hear (such as metronomes or backing tracks).

