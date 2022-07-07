RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I had to teach him a lesson - Kenzo says about booze-throwing 'fan'

Musician Edrisah Musuuza, known professionally as Eddy Kenzo, has revealed that the audience member who threw booze on him while he was on stage had put other substances into the alcohol. And this, along with the disrespect shown to him, triggered Kenzo to respond the way he did.

Speaking about the incident, Kenzo defended his reaction saying he hates being disrespected.

"He poured on me alcohol which was mixed with other substances, and it was smelling bad. He disrespected me so I had to teach him a lesson,” Kenzo said in a recent interview.

Kenzo was seen in a video performing to a large audience then, suddenly, an audience member threw something liquid at him.

Kenzo is seen pausing momentarily before throwing his microphone at the audience member. It is clear that Kenzo was trying to determine the nature of the liquid before he threw the microphone at the supposed fan.

Most people who witnessed the incident have come out strongly in favour of Kenzo, saying that such disrespect should never be tolerated and Kenzo’s response was the right one.

Many in the public have called for better security for the artists while they are on stage.

At the moment, singers wear earpieces while on stage and these are called 'in-ear monitors'. They provide the singer with a direct source of sound, protect their hearing and allow them to customise their stage mix. They also allow the singer to listen to things that the audience can't hear (such as metronomes or backing tracks).

However, beyond such protection, security needs to be beefed up so that there are no more incidences such as the one that befell Kenzo.

