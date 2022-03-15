Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, issues warning to fans [Video]

In an interview on Wasafi FM, Chibu Dangote explained that their beef is no longer beneficial and it's high time they bury the hatchet and push Tanzanian music as one force.

He also revealed that he has reached out to King Kiba’s management for a possible joint project, however, Platnumz decried that his phone calls have been ignored.

"Nishapigia simu menejimenti yake tukitaka tuandae show, nilishamwalika kwenye show zangu kabla hata ya Wasafi Festival, mimi sina noma yaani fresh tu.

"(I've made many calls to his management trying to plan a show together, I even invited him to perform at one of my shows before Wasafi Festival. I don't have any beef)," he stated.

He added: "Ila kuna mawazo ambayo Watanzania tunatakiwa tuyafute, ili wewe uonekane mkubwa lazima ugombane na mtu, mimi sina noma halafu kila mtu namuheshima kwa upande wake. Ila mtu akitaka kunivunjia heshima, usitake kunibadilisha, unitotoshe, hapo ndio sikubali, kila mtu achukue heshima yake.

"(Tanzanians need to get over this kind of thinking that you have to beef with someone to appear as the bigger star. I don't do that and I respect everyone in their capacity. But what I won't allow is someone trying to disrespect me, trying to change me or trying to make me look childish. I won't accept that, let's respect each other),” said Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, express willingness to Pulse Live Kenya

The Jeje hitmaker also lauded the Kings Music Records CEO for being the most relevant artiste Tanzania has ever produced, despite joining the music industry 20 years ago.

Speaking on a time when he invited Alikiba to collaborate on his song Lala Salama, Diamond disclosed that Kiba declined and instead accepted to only do adlib vocals.

“Nilikuwa nataka tufanye nyimbo, so akanikuta studio kwa KGT ambaye alikuwa producer wake, nikwambia tufanye wimbo... nikamchezea #lalasalama, nikasema naweza kufuta verse ya pili halafu ukaingiza yakwako akawa na anasema ah!

"(I wanted us to do a song together. An opportunity came when we met in studio with KGT, who used to be his [Alikiba's] producer. I asked him to do a song with me... I played #lalasalama and I offered to remove my second verse and asked him to put his own but he just said ah!)," the Tanzanian superstar narrated.

He went on to add that he has nothing against Alikiba, indicating that he may be at a loss on other ways to approach his fellow superstar for a collab.

"Sa mi nadhani sijui hakuwa tayari kwenye kufanya verse alichofanya akafanya adlibs, hasa kwenye nyimbo kufanya adlibs za juu haifai, hata shabiki yako akisikia atakuonaje, kwahiyo hakufanya verse nikaona bora nifanye mwenyewe sasa, kwasababu mi nilitaka afanye verse... Ila trust me sina shida na mtu yeyote.

"(I think at that time he wasn't ready to do a verse, what he did was adlibs. I don't think an artiste like him should be doing adlibs, how do the fans view you when you do that? So he didn't do the verse and I decided to just do it even though I had really wanted him to do it. But trust me, I don't have beef with anyone)," Chibu Dangote explained.

Diamond's warning to fans

During the interview, the singer clarified that he doesn’t appreciate being compared to fellow Tanzanian artistes, because he is focused on conquering the world with his music.

“Unajua sisi wasanii wa Bongo tuna talents sana, lakini tunatakiwa kuacha ile mentality ya kushambuliana wenyewe kwa wenyewe. Tufikirie kwamba wale wenzetu wa Nigeria wanapiga sana, sisi tunatakiwa tukashindane nao. Watu huku kwetu hawana hasira na dunia bali wana hasira na Diamond.