I have not had intercourse for the past 9 years - Robert Burale reveals

“Sex is very important in marriage even for us the born again believes. You win in the boardroom and in the bedroom. You gonna enjoy the bedroom as well…sex is important in marriage, I’m not saying it’s the beginning and the end but its an important factor in marriage.

“I have been celibate since my marriage ended in 201,” Burale said in an interview with Kalondu Musiymi.

This is not the first time Burale is talking about being celibate. In 2017, he gave the specific date he last had intercourse back in 2013.

“I am saying this live on TV because no woman can come and say she had sex with me, I haven’t had any bodily contact with a woman since August 18, 2013 .Mine is like a presidential term,” Robert said.

So how does he cope when the world is full of beautiful women? Through avoiding the whole situation altogether.

“The Bible says only a fool sits on fire and doesn’t expect his bosom to go on fire. What I do is that I don’t put myself in situations where I will get tempted. Because pastor you are, but this body is flesh and blood. If I invite a lady to the house, we watch a movie and I play some Kenny G music, eat some chicken, the next morning I will be doing bed gymnastics. The best thing is to avoid being in that situation. There is a time things got so bad, I went and sat with my watchman, he is a very boring man and he got my mind off sex,” he added.

In August 2021, while appearing on Churchill show, Robert disclosed that he still has plans to re-marry, 8 years after his marriage ended.

The City Preacher narrated that he has been single since 2013 when his one year and two days’ marriage hit rock bottom.