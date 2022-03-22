RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have not had intercourse for the past 9 years - Robert Burale reveals

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I have been celibate since my marriage ended in 2013 - Burale

City Preacher Robert Burale
City Preacher Robert Burale

City preacher and life coach Robert Burale left many in a state of disbelief after he disclosed that the last time he had sexual intercourse was back in 2013 when he was still a married man.

Recommended articles

“Sex is very important in marriage even for us the born again believes. You win in the boardroom and in the bedroom. You gonna enjoy the bedroom as well…sex is important in marriage, I’m not saying it’s the beginning and the end but its an important factor in marriage.

“I have been celibate since my marriage ended in 201,” Burale said in an interview with Kalondu Musiymi.

This is not the first time Burale is talking about being celibate. In 2017, he gave the specific date he last had intercourse back in 2013.

City Preacher Robert Burale
City Preacher Robert Burale City Preacher Robert Burale Pulse Live Kenya

“I am saying this live on TV because no woman can come and say she had sex with me, I haven’t had any bodily contact with a woman since August 18, 2013 .Mine is like a presidential term,” Robert said.

So how does he cope when the world is full of beautiful women? Through avoiding the whole situation altogether.

“The Bible says only a fool sits on fire and doesn’t expect his bosom to go on fire. What I do is that I don’t put myself in situations where I will get tempted. Because pastor you are, but this body is flesh and blood. If I invite a lady to the house, we watch a movie and I play some Kenny G music, eat some chicken, the next morning I will be doing bed gymnastics. The best thing is to avoid being in that situation. There is a time things got so bad, I went and sat with my watchman, he is a very boring man and he got my mind off sex,” he added.

City Preacher Robert Burale
City Preacher Robert Burale City Preacher Robert Burale Pulse Live Kenya

In August 2021, while appearing on Churchill show, Robert disclosed that he still has plans to re-marry, 8 years after his marriage ended.

The City Preacher narrated that he has been single since 2013 when his one year and two days’ marriage hit rock bottom.

“Do I intent to get married? Yes 10001%. I’m a Luhya man, I don’t have the grace to be single… so keep your eyes and ears open you never know…I was married in 2012 for one year two days na ikaisha. She is a great woman of God, someone I respect so much but it didn't just work out…Marriage is a good Idea and marriage is a God idea. Viti zingine ni lazima you enjoy in marriage; in Heaven we will just be worshipping," he said.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

YouTuber Elodie Zone mourns her brother's sudden demise

YouTuber Elodie Zone mourns her brother's sudden demise

Exclusive footage of Crazy Kennar enjoying his new Toyota Prado TX

Exclusive footage of Crazy Kennar enjoying his new Toyota Prado TX

I have not had intercourse for the past 9 years - Robert Burale reveals

I have not had intercourse for the past 9 years - Robert Burale reveals

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

How celebrities dressed for the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos]

How celebrities dressed for the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos]

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

Trending

MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

Churchill Show set to make a comeback on March 19 via TV47

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Netflix reality series

Anerlisa Muigai unapologetic for turning down Young, Famous & African Netflix reality show

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]