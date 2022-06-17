In a series of posts, via his Instagram page, Traldi argued that he has been framed – stating that he will never lay his hands on a woman.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day.

“I would never lay my hands on a lady. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out. Everyone who knows me knows am incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well,” Nicola Traldi said in his statement.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, comedian Eric Omondi accused the model of assaulting Chantal. Omondi shared a one-minute video condemning Traldi for assaulting Chantal – stating that there will never be a reason for a man to lay his hands on a woman.

In his statement, the funnyman also accused Traldi of being insecure and weak following his uncalled-for act.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man's strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” read part of Eric Omondi’s post.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has promised to ensure that the culprit faces the full force of the law.

“This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law!!! he will serve as an example to all those uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Omondi said.

Ms Grazioli introduced Nicola Traldi as her new boyfriend back in January 2021 – a year a plus after partying ways with comedian Eric Omondi.

The unveiling of the new man in Ms Grazioli's life came weeks after she was spotted on a Baecation with a mystery man (then), whom she kept sharing on her insta-stories with his face hidden.

The Eric Omondi and Chantal Breakup