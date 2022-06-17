RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

I have been framed, I’m a father of two daughters and the truth shall come out - Nicola

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Nicola Traldi, the main suspect behind the alleged physical assault of Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli has broken his silence - denying the allegations.

Recommended articles

In a series of posts, via his Instagram page, Traldi argued that he has been framed – stating that he will never lay his hands on a woman.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day.

“I would never lay my hands on a lady. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out. Everyone who knows me knows am incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well,” Nicola Traldi said in his statement.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, comedian Eric Omondi accused the model of assaulting Chantal. Omondi shared a one-minute video condemning Traldi for assaulting Chantal – stating that there will never be a reason for a man to lay his hands on a woman.

In his statement, the funnyman also accused Traldi of being insecure and weak following his uncalled-for act.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a COWARD!!! Nicola Traldi is a Coward. He is Weak and Insecure. A man's strength is fully shown when he PROTECTS a woman and not when he puts his hands on her,” read part of Eric Omondi’s post.

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli
Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian has promised to ensure that the culprit faces the full force of the law.

“This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law!!! he will serve as an example to all those uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Omondi said.

Ms Grazioli introduced Nicola Traldi as her new boyfriend back in January 2021 – a year a plus after partying ways with comedian Eric Omondi.

The unveiling of the new man in Ms Grazioli's life came weeks after she was spotted on a Baecation with a mystery man (then), whom she kept sharing on her insta-stories with his face hidden.

In May, 2019 Eric Omondi and Chantal ended their four-year affair with lengthy Instagram posts. At that particular time, Omondi said that he had known Chantal for a long time and being together completely changed his life, as he wished her the best in life.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Nicola Traldi breaks silence on claims of beating girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks [Video]

Zari Hassan finally admits to undergoing surgery to enhance her looks [Video]

Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture' [Photos]

Betty Kyallo & sisters host exclusive premiere of 'Kyallo Kulture' [Photos]

Lucy Natasha congratulates hubby on graduation

Lucy Natasha congratulates hubby on graduation

Eric Omondi's ex-girlfriend Chantal badly assaulted by boyfriend, he reacts [Video]

Eric Omondi's ex-girlfriend Chantal badly assaulted by boyfriend, he reacts [Video]

'Maria' actress Dorea Chege shares snippet of her mega house under construction

'Maria' actress Dorea Chege shares snippet of her mega house under construction

Netflix announces 1st Kenyan series 'Country Queen' [Trailer]

Netflix announces 1st Kenyan series 'Country Queen' [Trailer]

Grace Kuria celebrates late dad's birthday with special memory

Grace Kuria celebrates late dad's birthday with special memory

Larry Madowo celebrates another milestone on the world stage [Photos]

Larry Madowo celebrates another milestone on the world stage [Photos]

Trending

Jalang'o issues update on theft of over Sh1 million from his car

Jalango'semployees Eli Omundu Khumunndu and Morrison Litiema on the run after stealing money from his car

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond excites fans as he spends quality time with son Naseeb Jnr

Inside Zari’s 3-day Nairobi trip and the millions she made

Zari Hassan

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu