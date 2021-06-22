I have been paid Ksh 100,000 to cut his hair- Otile Brown's Barber Reveals

In an interview with YouTuber, Mungai Eve, Otile’s barber, Fahim, disclosed that he pays the singer weekly visits and first started in 2018.

“Ilikuwa 2018 ndo nimeanza kukutana na Otile the first time. Nilimnyoa na uoga ndo msanii wa kwanza nimemnyoa kichwa. So vile nilimnyoa sikudhani ataniita tena nikakuja kupigiwa simu na meneja wake kurudi kumnyoa," said Fahim.

Fahim went on to reveal that Otile does not visit the barbershop an opts to have his hair done at his house or on his music video shoots.

"Otile hakuji kwenye shop...huwa namyoa kwake ama kwenye anashoot video. Namyoa baada ya wiki moja, na nywele yake inamea haraka sana," he continued.

Otile's barber, Fahim Skills Pulse Live Kenya

Fahim revealed that there is no specific pay he receives from the singer and sometimes he gets even Ksh100,000 during the weekly sessions.

"Otile ni yule mtu ambaye haweki pesa mbele. Akijiskia anaweza kupatia ata 100K Anaapreciate kazi yako. Kuna time nilimyoa vibaya...nilieka chemical amazo hazikuendana na nywele yake. Bado alinipa mshahara vile analipa na akanilipia mpaka transport kwenye nilikuwa naenda appointment hiyo siku,"said Fahim.

Fahim works under African Royalty Salon along Kimathi Street which is owned by Eric Simiyu, popularly known as Eric One Wash.

Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Otile’s Career

In 2017, Otile Brown parted ways with Dr. Eddie’s Record Label following a misunderstanding and opted to go fully independent.

In 2019, Otile launched his own Record Label dubbed “Just in Love Music” with singer Jovial as his first signee. However, the songstres did not last long at the stable as she exited in June the same year.

In September 2020, Otile signed singer Lexsil to his Just In Love Music" but he ditched the label in February 2021, barely 6 months of being signed.

In May 2021, the singer hit a career milestone after garnering 744,000 subscribers on YouTube taking up the number one spot that has been previously held by Sauti Sol, who currently have 742,000 subscribers.

Just two weeks before that, two of his songs became the most viewed Kenyan songs on YouTube.