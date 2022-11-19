I have never dated Diana Marua - Jalang'o sets the record straight [Video]

In an interview with You Tuber Mungai Eve, Jalang’o also explained when a viral photo showing him and the rapper which was circulated by a local blog was taken and confirmed that their relationship has never gone beyond friendship.

“Yesterday there was a story that was trending online on Twitter and all over social media platforms. It was about Diana Bahati and it was about a story she had shared before. Unfortunately, we could see a photo of you and her linked into that story.” Mungai Eve stated.

Addressing the matter, noted that he did not even know that the Diana was trending until the matter was brought to his attention by a friend.

“I didn’t see, I didn’t even know Diana was trending until a friend of mine showed me a photo. I remember that photo must have been taken in 10-15 years old at Jamia mall. I think Diana had come in to buy clothes and she was already a superstar by then. She requested for a photo and I took a photo with her.

“I really feel sorry for Diana and what was posted between me and her. I have never dated Diana. Diana has been my friend for the longest time and even when we took that photo it was just a good photo.” Jalang'o explained.

Diana Marua aka Diana B Pulse Live Kenya

Diana's confession

Diana confessed to going out with multiple men which saw her never go broke, adding that she was not proud of her actions but was now reformed.

"In the past, I did some things that I am not proud of. At some point, I used to date guys for money, This is because I lacked the whole of my life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated people for money.

"I dated someone who used to pay my rent, I had someone who would shop for my house and one who would buy me clothes, and another one who would take me out. In my early twenties, money for me was not a problem,” Diana said.