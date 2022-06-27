RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have not stepped down for anyone - Bahati forced to clarify

Dennis Milimo

Bahati cries foul in Azimio as reports of stepping down emerge

Musician and Mathare Parliamentary hopeful Kevin Kioko Bahati has refuted reports that he has stepped down ahead of the August General polls.

In statement issued on Monday, Bahati sought to clarify that a few Azimio La Umoja members have been causing confusion among his supporters with allegations that he has stepped down – something that is not true.

The musician has also promised to address the press at 2:00pm to set the record straight.

“Dear Azimio… stop misleading the voters of Mathare. Bahati – Mathare has not stepped down for anyone. Ignore the propaganda!!! I will be addressing the press at 2pm!!! #BAHATINEXTMPMATHARE 🙏,” Bahati Announced.

This is not the first time Bahati’s bid to represent the people of Mathare constituency is being rocked with confusion and controversy.

In April, Bahati was in tears after the Jubilee Party revoked his nomination certificate with pressure to drop his bid in support of ODM candidate and current MP Anthony Oluoch.

Speaking to the media, the Mama hitmaker shed tears as he sent a message to Jubilee party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, asking them to give the people of Mathare a chance to elect their MP of choice.

"I’m also in Azimio and this certificate here is not only Bahati but it represents many other youths, this is a sign of hope. I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.

"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.

Later, the Jubilee Party made a U-turn on their decision allowing Bahati to be in the race for the next Mathare MP.

“Finally cleared by the IEBC, Thank you god, thank yo Jubilee party, thank you Mathare for entrusting me with this opportunity to bring the change we have been longing for....it's time to change our leadership, time to vote one of our own. it's time for #mtotowamathare. Vote Kevin Bahati Kioko next member of parliament Mathare constituency,” Bahati remarked.

Dennis Milimo

