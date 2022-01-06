I have tested positive for Covid -19 - Actress Lupita Nyong'o

In an update via her Twitter handle, Lupita said that she will be in Isolation for a number of days until she fully recovers.

She went on to ask her fans and followers to take care of themselves and adhere to all the measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed,” reads Lupita’s tweet.

New Cases in USA

So far, the Unites States of America has recorded a total of 58, 805, 186 cases of the novel coronavirus, 853. 612 deaths and 41, 999, 896 recoveries.

The United States set a global record of almost 1 million new coronavirus infections reported on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, nearly double the country's peak hit just a week ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant shows no sign of slowing.

Daily coronavirus infections have soared to record highs in several European countries including France, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Turkey.

In Kenya- Covid-19 Update

On January 6, 2022, the Ministry of Health announced 2,336 new cases of Coviddi-19, from a sample size of 10,558 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 22.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 306,686 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,076,181.

1,759 patients have recovered, 1,699 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 60 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 261,067; 211,347 from and Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,720 are from various health facilities.

7 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,411.

VACCINATION