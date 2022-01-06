RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Wishing Lupita a quick recovery

Oscar Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o
Oscar Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o

Oscar-award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has tested positive for Covid-19.

Recommended articles

In an update on her verified Twitter handle, Lupita said that she will be in Isolation for a number of days until she fully recovers.

She went on to ask her fans and followers to take care of themselves and adhere to all the measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness. #StayMaskedAndVaxxed,” read Lupita’s tweet.

New Cases in USA

So far, the Unites States of America has recorded a total of 58,805,186 confirmed positive cases of the novel Coronavirus, 853,612 deaths and 41,999,896 recoveries.

The US set a global record of almost 1 million new coronavirus infections reported on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, nearly double the country's peak hit just a week ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant shows no sign of slowing.

Daily coronavirus infections have soared to record highs in several European countries including France, Netherlands, United Kingdom and Turkey.

In Kenya, Covid-19 Update

On January 6, 2022, the Ministry of Health announced 2,336 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 10,558 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 22.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 306,686 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,076,181.

Recoveries were reported at 1,759, with 1,699 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 60 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 261,067; 211,347 from and Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,720 are from various health facilities.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,411.

VACCINATION

As of January 5, 2022, a total of 10,356,914 vaccines have been administered across the country. 5,956,101 are partially vaccinated & 4,347,094 fully vaccinated. Another 23,147 doses have been administered to those between 15 to 18 years & 30,572 are booster doses

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kambua’s message to Guardian Angel & Esther Musila after their wedding

Kambua’s message to Guardian Angel & Esther Musila after their wedding

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

I have tested positive for Covid-19 - actress Lupita Nyong'o

Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol’s Bien roast each other on social media

Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol’s Bien roast each other on social media

Khaligraph Jones' daughter starts nursery school

Khaligraph Jones' daughter starts nursery school

Jalang’o what you did was so disrespectful - Nadia Mukami breaks silence

Jalang’o what you did was so disrespectful - Nadia Mukami breaks silence

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

Sorry I'm not sorry - Jalang'o on Nadia Mukami's pregnancy announcement [Video]

Sorry I'm not sorry - Jalang'o on Nadia Mukami's pregnancy announcement [Video]

Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

Arrow Bwoy blasts Jalang’o after saying that Nadia Mukami is pregnant on radio

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

Trending

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

Bahati’s baby mama Yvette Obura hospitalized, Diana gives update

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

#TBT photos of fintech guru Eddie Ndichu enjoying life in the US

Huddah excited about 1 thing untouched in her Nairobi apartment, 2 years since she left [Photos]

Huddah Monroe

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsche Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables

Sauti Sol's Bien loses Porsch Cayenne car keys, phone and other valuables