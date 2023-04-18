The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
‘I haven't been this happy in a long time’ - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

Mzee Asingwire

American rapper 6ix9ine said the trip to Uganda lifted his spirits.

6ix9ine with Hypers Kids Africa
6ix9ine with Hypers Kids Africa

The controversial rapper, who was in Kampala on Wednesday, April 12, recorded a TikTok video while seated on a toilet and shared his feeling following the trip.

"Kind of a f**ked up place to record this video but somebody just told me to record this... I haven't felt this happiness... I haven't been this happy in a long time," the Bebe hitmaker said in the video.

"Today I woke up and everything just feels good... I just feel great. I feel awesome. I just feel so blessed. I'm taking a sh*t right now but everything in life right now just good [sic]."

Reads part of the video’s caption: "STOOD UP ALL NIGHT EDITING THIS VIDEO. IT WILL BE UP IN 1 HOUR. I WANT TO JUST SAY THANK YOU TO THE BEAUTIFUL SOULS IN UGANDA WHO ALLOWED ME TO COME AND FILM 🙏🏻🙏🏻 BEYOND GRATEFUL."

The 26-year-old crooner flew into Kampala to shoot a video of his song titled Wapae with Ugandan dancing outfit Hypers Kids Africa.

The video was shot at the dance group's residence located along Salama Road in Munyonyo, Kampala.

Moses Butindo, a former football player started the group in 2014, a year after breaking his leg.

Butindo told this reporter on Monday that Hypers Kids Africa has 42 kids living together in the same house and they are mostly involved in dancing, football and acrobatics.

He also noted that they’ve worked with other a number of other celebrities, including Chris Brown, Neymar, Ronaldinho Gaucho and Léo Santana.

'I haven't been this happy in a long time' - says 6ix9ine after Kampala trip

