I jokingly said that I will never get married – Joey Muthengi clarifies

Media Personality Joey Muthengi has decided to set the record straight, stating that she didn’t mean it when she said she will never get married.

Ms Muthengi said it something she only said during a radio interview where she had been invited as a guest, and people should stop threatening her and move on.

“I jokingly said that I will never get married. This was on an afternoon radio show of which I had been invited as a guest. Can we please move on and not use threats against me/us?” tweeted Joey Muthengi.

The former Citizen TV presenter’s words came after a section of her followers engaged her over the statement.

Joey Muthengi in an interview with Radio Maisha said she is open to dating but marriage is the last thing in her mind, and it’s something she makes clear to any man pursuing her.

She added that it is a decision she made a long time ago, and that if she wanted a family, she would have had one already.