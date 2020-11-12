NTV news anchor Dann Mwangi has for the first time disclosed that he lost his virginity on the night of his wedding with wife, Wangechi Muthaiga.

According to him, he got married while he was still a virgin because it’s something he was determined to do, and so he waited until he got married.

“I married my wife while I was a virgin. It’s something I purposed to do, to wait until am married,” said the news anchor in an interview with Nairobi News.

I lost my virginity on my wedding night – NTV news anchor Dann Mwangi

In the interview, Dann Mwangi who is also a poet talked about how he met his wife and mother to their two beautiful daughters, saying that before they even began dating, she was his secret crush.

He narrated that before they began dating, they were friends and they even worked on projects together as they dated other people.

Their relationships ended and as they continued working together, they got to know one another more and eventually decided to date.

NTV news anchor Dann Mwangi with wife on their wedding day

“There was nothing at the beginning because she was dating, I was dating however, we could meet during events because she was part of Zidi The Band. We started doing some joint projects, while still in our own relationships. After sometime we both became single and everyone around us kept saying we should date,” narrated Mwangi.

The two love birds got married in 2015 and are blessed with two daughters.