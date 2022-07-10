I love him because the entire world is against us - Frida Kajala to Harmonize

The couple has been making headlines since their reunion, with Konde Boy wasting no time and proposing to Kajala at an exquisite lunch party they hosted together on June 25, 2022.

Kajala took to social media, sharing a photo depicting her embracing the musician and pouring her heart out in the caption.

The photo in question was taken during the exquisite proposal party that saw her say “yes” to the man of her dreams.

According to the actress, the hate that the couple has seen from several quarters which she equated to the world has only made her love him even more.

"I love him because the entire world is against us," Kajala wrote.

The Konde Gang CEO has been over the moon ever since reuniting with Kajala after a brief fallout that saw him leave nothing to chance in the quest to win her back.

In the process, he showered her with expensive gifts which the diva flaunted publicly, and as she began warming up to her charms, the musician penned yet another piece.

“This is not apology post, its appreciation post to someone that I was almost to lose 🥲 wakati dunia nzima inasema haiwezekani ulisimama ukasema inawezekana you loved me mbaya zaidi ulikutana na disappointment, ambayo ilimpa nguvu na ujasili wa kila mtu aliekaribu yako kusema mimi sio bina damu wakuwa hata karibu yako I'm sure uliumia sanaa," wrote Harmonize.

Shortly after their reunion, the Matatizo hitmaker popped the big question on June 25, Konde Boy at a lavish party that was attended by Kajala's daughter, other family members and friends, and she said yes.

Their reunion was preceded by an announcement in which Harmonize appointed the Bongo movie actress as his newest manager.