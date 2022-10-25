RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I love Juliana,' says DJ Nimrod

Mzee Asingwire

Nimrod Nabeeta, popularly known as DJ Nimrod doesn't hate songstress Juliana Kanyomozi.

DJ Nimrod and Juliana Kanyomozi
DJ Nimrod and Juliana Kanyomozi

While appearing on Sanyuka TV, Nimrod claimed that his comments directed at her music career have been blown out of proportion by the media.

"For starters, I don't have any issue with Juliana Kanyomozi. I don't hate her... I don't have a problem with her. [This] week she's at Comedy Store and I'll go there because of her," DJ Nimrod said, adding: "I love her music so much and I play it."

On comments directed at her music career, he said: "It is media spicing up things. Last week I was home, and Juliana became Juliana. Nimrod has said this and that. Yet what I said, they asked me, is she a legend? And I said, no. But when I said no, people blew it out of proportion. Nimrod said Juliana fell off."

He continued: "I don't have personal issues with Juliana. I love Juliana. I cherish her. She is an amazing woman. She is a great woman and she's immensely contributed to the music industry."

Juliana Kanyomozi
Juliana Kanyomozi Pulse

According to Nimrod, Kanyomozi is not a legend because unlike Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone, she hasn't released new songs in a while.

"Juliana stopped releasing music. Yes, there are those who still understand her. But young music fans understand a few songs of Juliana, but as a female diva, she's still a star, she is still big in the country, [and] she behaves like a star,... calling her a legend when she's no longer releasing music is very hard for me," he said in a recent interview.

"That's why I told you Chameleone, Bobi, [and] Bebe Cool have been around from that time, even now they are still releasing music."

Juliana Kanyomozi
Juliana Kanyomozi Pulse Live Uganda

DJ Nimrod started taking aim at Juliana Kanyomozi days before her August 18 concert, saying she didn’t deserve the support she was getting from fellow musicians because she never supports them.

Mzee Asingwire
