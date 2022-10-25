‘I love Juliana,' says DJ Nimrod

"For starters, I don't have any issue with Juliana Kanyomozi. I don't hate her... I don't have a problem with her. [This] week she's at Comedy Store and I'll go there because of her," DJ Nimrod said, adding: "I love her music so much and I play it."

On comments directed at her music career, he said: "It is media spicing up things. Last week I was home, and Juliana became Juliana. Nimrod has said this and that. Yet what I said, they asked me, is she a legend? And I said, no. But when I said no, people blew it out of proportion. Nimrod said Juliana fell off."

He continued: "I don't have personal issues with Juliana. I love Juliana. I cherish her. She is an amazing woman. She is a great woman and she's immensely contributed to the music industry."

Pulse

According to Nimrod, Kanyomozi is not a legend because unlike Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone, she hasn't released new songs in a while.

"Juliana stopped releasing music. Yes, there are those who still understand her. But young music fans understand a few songs of Juliana, but as a female diva, she's still a star, she is still big in the country, [and] she behaves like a star,... calling her a legend when she's no longer releasing music is very hard for me," he said in a recent interview.

"That's why I told you Chameleone, Bobi, [and] Bebe Cool have been around from that time, even now they are still releasing music."

Pulse Live Uganda