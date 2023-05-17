The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

Samson Waswa

With a heavily successful music career slowly tapering off, singer Daniel Lubwama aka Navio might soon try out politics for size.

Singer Navio
Singer Navio

And when he does, the 39-year-old rapper does expect fans, family and friends to respect and go along with his decision.

Recommended articles

“People should be free to do whatever they want,” Navio told reporters on Monday, May 14, 2023.

“Anold Schwarzzenegger is an actor who became the governor of California; there have been many instances where musicians and artists have changed to politics in many parts of the world. At the end of the day we are all free to do what we want,” he said.

If he did join politics, Navio says, he wouldn't be the first artiste to do so, and neither would he be a total stranger in the world of politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I studied politics, and if I want to change, I might get into politics and there is no one who should tell me whether I should or should not; just like you cannot tell a doctor not to do investment or a businessman not to be a hospital owner.”

Through his music journey that spans nearly two decades, Navio has noticeably steered clear of politics.

One of the famous lines in his songs he gloats about not being in politics but still doing tracks with the then (Ghetto) President and now leading opposition leader, Bobi Wine.

His family too has largely gravitated toward sports and business, save for his mother Maggie Kigozi who only a few years ago retired from a long and outstanding stint in public service.

But in the interview, Navio said joining politics from music should not only be a personal prerogative, but could also be a big success for some.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are many benefits to switching your career and at the end of the day there is what we call free will. Those who want to try, let them try, you never know they might succeed,” he said.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

Octopizzo calls out Ruto, here is why

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

Joyce Maina's 10-year-old advert goes viral again, explains the making of the video

How Noti Flow discovered her new man is still in high school

How Noti Flow discovered her new man is still in high school

Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

Diamond Platnumz's English teacher applauds his dedication

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndhlovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndhlovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Kiddo (left) and Thee Pluto

Inside the life of 21 year old millionaire who bought Thee Pluto's Prado

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize fires back at Jaguar's wealth comparison, social media reacts