I might soon join politics - Rapper Navio

“People should be free to do whatever they want,” Navio told reporters on Monday, May 14, 2023.

“Anold Schwarzzenegger is an actor who became the governor of California; there have been many instances where musicians and artists have changed to politics in many parts of the world. At the end of the day we are all free to do what we want,” he said.

If he did join politics, Navio says, he wouldn't be the first artiste to do so, and neither would he be a total stranger in the world of politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I studied politics, and if I want to change, I might get into politics and there is no one who should tell me whether I should or should not; just like you cannot tell a doctor not to do investment or a businessman not to be a hospital owner.”

Through his music journey that spans nearly two decades, Navio has noticeably steered clear of politics.

One of the famous lines in his songs he gloats about not being in politics but still doing tracks with the then (Ghetto) President and now leading opposition leader, Bobi Wine.

His family too has largely gravitated toward sports and business, save for his mother Maggie Kigozi who only a few years ago retired from a long and outstanding stint in public service.

But in the interview, Navio said joining politics from music should not only be a personal prerogative, but could also be a big success for some.

ADVERTISEMENT