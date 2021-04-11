Singer Ruth Matete is today honoring her late husband Pastor John Apewajoye, a year into his death.

Ms. Matete fondly remembers him as he tragically passed on 5 months after their wedding.

“One year ago a day like today 11th April 2020,my husband Pastor Belovedjohn Apewajoye went to be with the Lord, 5 months after our wedding😭😭.I could write a book on the events that followed after he was pronounced dead,” read Matetes post.

The singer further adds that the time had been hard for her especially since she was two month pregnant with their daughter, Toluwa.

Ruth Matete with daughter Toluwa

“It's been crazy. It's been hard. But God's grace has kept me. I was 2 months pregnant with my daughter when her father died. I didn't know how I was going to make it or if I was even going to make it. But God! This post comes to say a big thank you to God for keeping me, and to you my friend, fan who stood in the gap for me. I am eternally grateful. Even though, we know that we all are gonna die someday, somehow no one is ever ready when death knocks.”

Grief does not have a time stamp and Ms Matete asks for prayers as she reminisces on what would have been.

Ruth Matete with late husband, Pastor John

“I miss my husband so much😥😥. Every milestone my baby Toluwa achieves, I wish that her father would be here to celebrate it with me. But such is life. Some days are really hard. I have accepted the fact that healing will take time. I won't rush myself. I'll heal when I heal. One day I was a wife. Today am a widow😭😭. To be honest some days it all feels like a dream. It's a hard day for me.. Been trying to block it by watching movies and playing with Toluwa, but it's hard😭. Even the strongest of us need to be held in prayers some days. Today, is that day for me. A short prayer, a text message, call will help. I really covet your prayers.”