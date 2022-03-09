RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

DJ Crème proposed to the mother of his kids after 14 years

Popular Kenyan disk jockey George Njuguna, alias DJ Crème de la Crème, has confirmed reuniting and rekindling his love with his wife and mother to their two kids, Denise 'Dee'.

In an interview with Milele FM, DJ Crème confessed that he regrets cursing marriage and subjecting his wife to unwanted criticism and scrutiny from the public.

“With time I realized that I had done a big mistake, especially saying Marriage is a scam. Those were just emotions and I highly regret it because it has cost me a lot of things. Can you imagine my kids in future coming to show me a YouTube video saying Daddy why did you say marriage is a scam? The whole statement was based on emotions and nothing big, but then you realize your wife has to come back home and I also realized the house is just empty without her,” confessed DJ Crème De La Crème.

The apparel entrepreneur said that he is happy to see his family back together, a feeling he says is hard to even describe.

“The family is fairing on well, they are back home and settled now. God is gracious enough he brought the family back and it’s amazing. I can’t even describe the feeling.

“Yes, yes hata yuko Jikoni anatengeneza chakula na hata naona nikiacha kukonda venye nilikuwa nimekonda,” Crème said.

However, the former KTN DJ chose not to give details of how they managed to repair their union, admitting that every marriage has its fair share of ups and downs.

“I don’t want to talk much about it but in every relationship, the times you are at worse is when you see the other person is also the worst thing, but time has a way of healing things. Time heals and always after sometimes you come back to your senses that you cannot do without the other person, honestly,” the Kericho-based DJ noted.

During the conversation, Denise also confirmed that indeed they are back together.

In July 2021, DJ Crème raised eyebrows among his fans and followers after his ‘marriage is a scam’ statement went viral on social media.

At that time, Crème and his wife unfollowed each other and even deleted photos they had taken together from their Instagram pages.

Crème also changed his Instagram bio from “DJ, dad, and husband” to “CEO Esko Life Clothing.

