I should have actually done it sooner-Vera Sidika weighs in on breakup with Tanzanian ex, gushing over marriage with Brown Mauzo

In a QnA session with fans, many weighed in on her relationship while some asked why she broke up with Tanzanian ex, Jimmy Chansa.

Vera pointed out that she was happy in her relationship with Mauzo adding that she wished she had left Jimmy sooner.

“Looking forward to the day your act with Mauzo ends,” said one fan to which the socialite replied, “Well I dont understand which act you talking about but we’re not actors.”

In March, Vera had to defend herself after being told she “settled for less” by marrying musician Brown Mauzo.

She said money has never been a determinant for her relationships, because in the past she dated millionaires and billionaires and things were not rosy as people think.

She further revealed that she is currently very happy in marriage and she wouldn't change it for anything.

