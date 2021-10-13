I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

In another bitter rant, Sidika quashed the reports, stating that she spent over Sh800, 000 on her Baby shower.

“They started by saying there was no food or drinks at the BABY SHOWER. They realized there was now went to make stories to make it look like am a beggar. Begging people for money. Sh100K, the same person that spends Sh60K on lunch in a day is the one you claim begged for 100K for baby shower, are you mad? Did baby shower look worth Sh100K to you” said Vera in Part.

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to clarify that Sh103, 000 in question was gifted to her by friends who had created a WhatsApp Group with the aim of surprising her during the Baby shower.

“It was so emotional. Risper is a good friend Very thoughtful even when she knows I don’t want or need it. She still goes all out for her friends. God Bless you…I was informed the group had about 40 people, 14 of those contributed Sh103, 000 which was a surprise, I appreciated a lot” she said.

In a bid to support her argument, Ms Sidika shared a series of conversations from the WhatsApp Group that was created by her friend Risper Faith.

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

“So the person who shared the Udaku did not share that the group was formed by Risper and Vera Sidika was Unaware. They made it look like I formed a group so as to beg people for money to baby shower. When people want to bring you down they will try every means possible” she said in part.

The socialite went on to brag that her Baby Shower was the best party ever organized in Kenya.

"Tell me how can a Human being like me Use Sj113, 00 that did ask for. To throw a fancy Baby shower party that cost me over Sh800K. Since you all saying Watu walichanga pesa za BABY shower. Event planner alone has to be booked couple of weeks before event dates in this week season…how do you think 100K given on 9gh October 12pm as a surprise from friends can plan a fancy BABY shower”

“I little reminder I threw the best Baby shower ever. One I personally have ever seen before and that’s facts.” Said Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika has been fighting off critics since the day she announced that she is pregnant and each and every day she has something to say.

On Tuesday, she was again up in arms with Netizens over claims that she did not provide food or drinks to guests at her Baby shower.

“Haters will be at their single rooms hating on a party they did not attend. How are you not at a party and claim there was no food and drinks. And how is that your business anyway. You are in single room… claiming there is no food or drinks at a party you never attended and can never even be consider don the guest list. Unaonea tu Instagram” said Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's posts Pulse Live Kenya