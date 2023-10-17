'I stumbled into the music industry by accident' – Mr. Eazi

In an interview with media personality Angela Lee, Mr Eazi described how he stumbled into the music industry and his internal struggle with fulfillment as a musician, which led him to contemplate giving up on music after performing at Coachella in 2019.

Mr. Eazi, who also identifies as the owner of Zagadat Capital, an IT business, admitted that he faced a point in his career when he felt disenchanted, even though he had the opportunity to perform at Coachella only three years into his music journey.

"Coachella’s opening day was the first time I performed there, and when I exited the stage, I felt nothing. Absent joy. no melancholy."

He said:“For someone who never aspired to be an artist, I’m performing Coachella in my third year of my career, and I feel nothing.

“So, for me, it was a sign that I would either have to stop doing music or find another career. Because I needed to take a break or because it wasn’t a healthy sensation to have. I could have been burned out.

And when COVID struck, that’s when I first took a moment to reflect and try to plan my next course of action. I had founded Empawa, so I was learning about the music industry.

But even listening to music was wearing me out. Without music, how can a music industry be operated? So I just delegated that task to my colleagues.”