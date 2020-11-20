Media Personality Jacque Maribe has for the first time revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming her son Zahari.

In an interview, True Love Magazine, Maribe mentioned at that particular time she had a septate uterus that was triggering the miscarriages.

“I had almost gotten a baby before but I got a miscarriage. It was tough at the time because it was so new to me. Then we tried again, suffered a second miscarriage and didn’t know what was going on and our doctor said we have to probe further and they discovered that I had septate uterus (A septate uterus, does significantly increase their risk of a miscarriage. Women with septate uteri can also go on to have recurrent miscarriages”.

Ms Maribe further stated that following the discovery, the doctor advised that she had to undergo surgery in order to rectify the problem, but she opted to pray about it and ask God to deal with the situation.

Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi and their son Zahari

“…I remember I panicked and said am not gonna do this, so it took while I can’t remember how many years and I remember every day I used to pray, and ask God what is too hard for you, I don’t have to have this surgery, that thing make it elastic, create space.

That was in 2013, I remember I got sick and I had gone to an assignment in South Africa, and my colleague told; are you pregnant? And I said stop it, because I know I can’t be, but when I got home I was seriously sick. I went to hospital and did a number of tests and the Doctors comes and say congratulations” said Maribe.

Maribe went on to say that her son is a pure miracle; “He is a miracle baby (He is called Zahari, which means God has remembered (I remember the first three people I shared the news with were my mother, my sister who was in Dubai and I wasn’t even sure if I should tell the baby daddy at the moment. Eventually the Baby came and I had that surgery and I was old now you can go and have many kids as you want”.

Photos of Eric Omondi on vacation with Maribe and son (Bonfire Adventures)

Asked on why her relationship with her baby daddy Eric Omondi ended, Maribe said that at that particular time they were not in a serious relationship.

“Sometimes I don’t know what is wrong with our men, it is something I wanted and he was not the space he was at that particular time.

We were both at very different places in out life’s, Eric is my friend and I don’t want to speak ill of him but we were not at a space where we were having a serious relationship. I think I had matured beyond his expectations. Now were are having his baby and he still want to have all the girls, the groupies… I think he still needed to explore and we agreed to go our separate ways but remain friends”