Dr Alfred Mutua replies after fans paired him with 'Peng wa Kiambu'

Dr Mutua has clarified that he indulges anyone who requests to take a photo with him.

He added that any photos his fans choose to share publicly should not be taken as an endorsement, saying that many of the people he takes photos with are not necessarily close to him nor are they business partners.

"I am requested daily by many people to pose for photos. I humbly agree. I take photos with strangers - men, women, groups, kids, families etc. They usually post the photos. This does not mean know them or that I am in business or friends with them. Wacheni mucene (Stop spreading rumours)," Dr Mutua stated on January 16.

On January 13, a lady only identified as 'Peng wa Kiambu' posted a photo of herself standing beside the Governor.

Pulse Live Kenya

Peng wa Kiambu captioned the photo with: "Thanks Dr Alfred Mutua for the iPhone... #Heshimuwababa."

The photo was widely circulated and would receive numerous comments from some of Governor Mutua's fans who assumed that he had gotten involved with the lady.

One comment read: "Instead of saying thanks Alfred just say 'Me and my Mubabaz (sponsor) having great time after getting an iPhone' This post is not about getting an iPhone."

Numerous other comments on the photo trolled the lady, with some fans wondering whether the account that had been used to share the photo is legitimate.

Alfred Mutua for President

Dr Mutua has been campaigning for president ahead of the 2022 General Election, this being his final year as a second-term governor.

Together with his Makueni and Kitui counterparts, Professor Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu, the Governor also hopes to consolidate the Ukambani voting block which has long looked to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as its kingpin.

On January 12, the three governors announced that they had resolved to make votes from the Ukambani region count in the upcoming elections.

"It is imperative that a representative of South/Lower Eastern region leads Kenya or the community is a key part of the next national government. The Akamba community has over 2 million votes and going forward we shall not agree to be taken for granted," their statement read in part.

The three are yet to announce whether they will support Dr Mutua's bid for presidency.