'I wanted to sue' – KiDi on how he handled the fake ‘stroke rumors'

Recalling the moment the rumors emerged, KiDi expressed his frustration at finding the fabricated news spreading like wildfire across social media and various platforms. The overwhelming number of concerned calls, including one from his worried mother, added to his discomfort during the ordeal.

KiDi didn't take the situation lightly and considered taking legal action against the bloggers responsible for spreading the false news. He confided in Richie, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, questioning the continuous recurrence of such malicious stories. It was evident to KiDi that certain individuals were taking advantage of such situations for their benefit.

“When it happed I called Richie 9CEO of Lynx Entertainment) and asked ‘how many times or for how long will these things happen and we will say it’s nothing? How long will we have to keep doing this? People are taking advantage obviously as you can see’. There needs to be some course of action,” KiDi said.

After thoughtful discussions about the way forward, KiDi and his team decided against pursuing legal action and chose not to give further attention to the negative news. Instead, they focused on addressing the issue responsibly and positively.