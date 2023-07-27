The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
'I wanted to sue' – KiDi on how he handled the fake ‘stroke rumors'

Dorcas Agambila

KiDi, the talented musician, recently opened up about the distressing experience he faced when false news circulated claiming he had suffered from a stroke during a period of ill health.

In a candid conversation on Daybreak Hitz at Hitz FM, KiDi revealed how the baseless rumors affected not only him but also his family, friends, and the brands he collaborates with.

Recalling the moment the rumors emerged, KiDi expressed his frustration at finding the fabricated news spreading like wildfire across social media and various platforms. The overwhelming number of concerned calls, including one from his worried mother, added to his discomfort during the ordeal.

KiDi didn't take the situation lightly and considered taking legal action against the bloggers responsible for spreading the false news. He confided in Richie, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, questioning the continuous recurrence of such malicious stories. It was evident to KiDi that certain individuals were taking advantage of such situations for their benefit.

“When it happed I called Richie 9CEO of Lynx Entertainment) and asked ‘how many times or for how long will these things happen and we will say it’s nothing? How long will we have to keep doing this? People are taking advantage obviously as you can see’. There needs to be some course of action,” KiDi said.

After thoughtful discussions about the way forward, KiDi and his team decided against pursuing legal action and chose not to give further attention to the negative news. Instead, they focused on addressing the issue responsibly and positively.

In February, KiDi had to cancel his North American tour scheduled for March 2023 due to health concerns, without divulging specific details. Unfortunately, this led to speculations and rumors, with some claiming he had suffered a stroke. Richie Mensah from Lynx Entertainment promptly debunked these claims, emphasizing that they were merely clickbait.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
