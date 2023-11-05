The sports category has moved to a new website.


I was hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed me; I don't even support NRM - Salvado

Samson Waswa

Ugandan comedian Patrick Salvado says he was disheartened when top musician and opposition politician Bobi Wine decided to toss away their 2-decade-friendship.

Salvado says he was particularly hurt when Bobi Wine unfollowed him on social media in the heat of the last general elections.

Even when he supported President Museveni in the elections, Salvado did not expect this to kill his friendship with the Ghetto president.

The comic says he had known Bobi Wine since 1998 when he’d just started singing. They later proceeded to become personal friends through Bebe Cool.

We became friends from way back; this business of politics just came up recently. That is why it was very painful that he decided to see me in a potential aspect and forgot all those years of friendship we had,” the comedian told Ruth Kalibbala in an interview.

He even unfollowed me on Twitter, and I was truly hurt.

Salvado, however drew a contrast between the NUP boss and his other close friend Bebe Cool, who he says, stuck with him even during animosity.

“That is why I will always respect Bebe Cool all my life until I die. They once told him that I celebrated when he was hit with bottles on stage. At first, he was upset with me, but he eventually looked for me on my show. People through he was going to beat me up. But I sat with him and explained my side of the story and he understood.

Yes for Bobi Wine, Salvado says the moment he was seen in pictures with President Museveni, the NUP boss and his entire team cut off all ties with him to this day.

Ironically, Salvado says he has never supported the NRM government, but only loves President Museveni as an individual.

Salvado was very vocal in condemning what he called mistreatment of Bobi Wine in the build up to and even after the 2021 elections when he was placed under house arrest.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

