I was married at 19 and divorced - Huddah Monroe spills the beans

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We divorced, because the man was a drug addict - Huddah opens up

Kenyan socialite and businesswoman Alhuda Njoroge popularly known as Huddah Monroe has opened up on her biggest life secret in rare Instagram post.

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe for the first time disclosed that she was once married to a drug addict at the age of 19 for 4 years.

“I was married for 4 years at 19, we didn’t have a child and I divorced, because the man was a drug addict. I was not famous so I did not need to advertise it. So I speak from experience. Not mocking you all. That by biggest secret,” Huddah Monroe revealed.

The Huddah cosmetics CEO went on to advice those she claim always get into relationships for the wrong reasons.

“A lot of people are getting married for the wrong reasons.

You should get married because you want to start a family bot because you are thinking of leaving. How many men are you going to leave for cheating? If your priority is ti get married because you want to have intimacy the you are wrong,” advised Huddah Monroe.

Huddah Monroe's first public relationship was with rapper Prezzo after taking part in Big Brother Africa together.

In April 2022, Huddah made it clear that she will never leave a man for cheating as the only people she doesn’t entertain in her life are liars.

“I would never leave a man for cheating. But I would be quick to leave if he is a liar. I'm not your mother. I won’t beat you up. We are adults. Keep it 100 per cent , especially black men lie for no reason at all,” remarked Ms Monroe.

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO who is never afraid to speak her mind, accused black men of being a huge disappointment in relationships.

“I have dated too many nationalities and dating a black man is like going in a mase. It’s too much hard work, you can easily go mental. And the reason is their mother. You all women with sons, do better for the next generation of black men,” she advised.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

