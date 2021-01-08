Comedian Sande Bush alias Dr. Ofweneke has penned down a powerful message to his daughter Eisley Favour Sande as she turns one year, revealing that the day she was born he was so confused to a point of knocking down a few cars.

In his Birthday message, the funnyman also pointed out that they welcomed Eisley when going through a tough time, hence the name Favour.

“🦅🦅🦅THE EAGLE🦅🦅🦅 :: My love Eisley Favour Sande,On this day a year ago you joined us,I was so confused that I knocked down a few cars just to mummy to @rfh_healthcare for your welcoming. My 3rd fruit and clearly a blessed one,You were born in the most toughest year esp for your dad and mum just like we named you Favour God showed us that.

Dr. Ofweneke with his Daughter

You have been a constant reminder that true natured love with patience can produce such a beautiful soul.

On behalf of Queen and I we bless you our daughter, WE DECLARE YOU SHALL BRING US PRIDE ALL THE YEARS OF YOUR life.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY E 😘😘😘😘 P.S: Big thank you always to @bochabery @owago @ritsythediva @habelopiyo” reads Dr. Ofweneke’s Birthday message to daughter.

In a separate post, Ofweneke promised to do everything within his powers to protect, love and provide for baby Eisley.

“As your father on this 1st birthday I promise to protect, provide, cherish, walk, advice, nature, heal and love you!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY E😘😘😘” shared Ofweneke.

Dr. Ofweneke and his wife Christine Tenderess welcomed a new born into their family back in January 2020.

At that particular time, thankful Dr. Ofweneke shared the good news via his Instagram, promising to do everything within his capacity to provide for his daughter and ensure she is accorded a decent life.

