ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Fun fact, her secondary school teacher predicted that she would get signed into the mavins record label, back in 2014!

Ayra star declares her boss Don Jazzy as 'the coolest person ever' [Instagram/Don Jazzy]
Ayra star declares her boss Don Jazzy as 'the coolest person ever' [Instagram/Don Jazzy]

Recommended articles

The 21-year-old declared that her record label boss, Don Jazzy is “the coolest person ever" during the interview where she recounted her first time meeting him after he contacted her to sign her into the Mavins record label.

Ayra starr and her manger/ record producer Don Jazzy
Ayra starr and her manger/ record producer Don Jazzy Pulse Nigeria

She admitted that she was initially shy when she met the successful music producer but as time went on, she realised that he was a calm and cool person.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words, “I remember the first time meeting him, I was just so shy. I would be in the studio with my brother and if he leaves the room, we look at each other and scream, ‘Oh, my God!’ But when I met him, he was the coolest person ever. He just wanted to speak to me, to understand where my mind was. He saw that I wanted it so much."

Continuing, the singer expressed gratitude to the manager, thanking him for his guidance throughout her career so far, saying, "There's guidance, and I appreciate it so much because I don't know everything."

Ayra Starr stepped into the spotlight in 2018 after being discovered by Don Jazzy
Ayra Starr stepped into the spotlight in 2018 after being discovered by Don Jazzy Pulse Nigeria

Ayra also detailed her experience during her first year making music, highlighting how much creative freedom she was given to choose her sound.

She said, “My first year recording music Jazzy left me in the studio and he said, ‘Just make music.’ He didn’t say, ‘Make this type of music or sing about this.’ Everything was left up to me and I discovered myself. I feel like I'm still discovering my sound.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer came into the limelight after Don Jazzy spotted her on her Instagram and signed her in 2018, and since then she has continued to climb up the ladder of success.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Larry Madowo rescues innocent man injured during maandamano [Video]

Larry Madowo rescues innocent man injured during maandamano [Video]

DJ Fatxo introduces his 7-month-old baby

DJ Fatxo introduces his 7-month-old baby

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Former pro boxer shares Joho's hidden talent in the ring

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

Betty Kyallo contemplates getting back on TV after 3 years

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

How life has changed for Shuga Boy, 4 months after Mwashumbe left 'Maisha Asubuhi'

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Screen grab of Crazy Kennar's latest skit

Kenya Power replies to Crazy Kennar, he roasted civil servants who carry branded merch home [Video]

Yasin Cengiz

Turkish belly dancer Yasin dispels rumours of his death with TikTok videos

Caroline Mutoko

Caroline Mutoko's Biography: Education, children, net worth & 19-year media career

Photo collage of Diana Marua & KRG The Don

Fans criticise KRG The Don for touching Diana B inappropriately at a club [Video]