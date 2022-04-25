RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Black men lie for no reason at all - Huddah

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe

Kenyan socialite and Beautypreneur Alhuda Njoroge alias Huddah Monroe has confessed that she will never breakup with a man she is dating simply because he cheated.

Recommended articles

Taking to her Insta-stories, Ms Monroe made it clear that the only people she doesn’t entertain in her life are liars.

“I would never leave a man for cheating. But I would be quick to leave if he is a liar. I'm not your mother. I won’t beat you up. We are adults. Keep it 100 per cent , especially black men lie for no reason at all,” remarked Ms Monroe.

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to give an example of her ex-boyfriend who used to be a notorious liar – telling lies every time.

“My ex used to tell little lies that even when he is sick I wouldn't believe it. I have to see him in ER with hospital gown to believe it. He could die inform of me and I would think he is playing, because I need evidence bro,” Huddah lamented.

The Huddah Cosmetics CEO who is never afraid to speak her mind, accused black men of being a huge disappointment in relationships.

“I have dated too many nationalities and dating a black man is like going in a mase. It’s too much hard work, you can easily go mental. And the reason is their mother. You all women with sons, do better for the next generation of black men,” she advised.

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

Huddah made it clear that telling lies in a relationship is the biggest deal breaker for her.

“Once you lie once, its hard or a woman/ man to trust you again. Once you lie to me even if its for a joke that’s it. Everything you say is a lie. You might have to bring me a whole cow to believe its beef you are eating. I just can’t,” Hudda Monroe said.

In 2021, Huddah said that cheating especially by black men should be declared an abomination.

“Cheating therefor or wanting to have multiple women is greed and lack of self-control.

"What a man can do, a woman can do better. Women are just more respectful until resect is no longer served and they move. Once a woman cheats, means she has feelings for that other person or always wanted that person coz their men aren’t available,” she stated.

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe
I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, the Huddah Cosmetics Boss, advised her over 2 million Instagram followers to always focus on what makes them happy and ignore other people’s opinions.

“In life always so what makes you happy! F*uck what anybody think,” she affirmed.

In February 2021, she also said that she will never keep a broke man’s child, no matter the circumstances.

“Deez niggaz can only afford weed and d*** and y’all having babies for dem? Id abort that child with my pinkie! No cap! F*** ya opinion! I'm not about to bring an idiot into this world knowingly! God Forbid! I don’t mind people being broke. I’ve been there and I don’t mind having broke friends. I hate when broke people act rich. Nigga act your wage" said Huddah.

Also Read: Huddah Monroe's experience after buying a villa at 25 years

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise live on air

Lulu Hassan treated to a pleasant birthday surprise live on air

Reactions over Size 8's viral video casting out demons during church service

Reactions over Size 8's viral video casting out demons during church service

Diana Marua forced to address viral pregnancy rumours

Diana Marua forced to address viral pregnancy rumours

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe

I will never leave a man for cheating - shouts Huddah Monroe

7 elite Kenyan music producers

7 elite Kenyan music producers

Diana Marua clears air on beef with Mr Seed's wife Nimo

Diana Marua clears air on beef with Mr Seed's wife Nimo

Milly Chebby reveals she quit job at DP Ruto's office

Milly Chebby reveals she quit job at DP Ruto's office

Advice Kate Actress received after asking if she should join politics

Advice Kate Actress received after asking if she should join politics

Some old baba - Noti Flow reveals reason for breakup with King Alami [SCREENSHOT]

Some old baba - Noti Flow reveals reason for breakup with King Alami [SCREENSHOT]

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Jalang'o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Jalang’o & wife Amina launch their own restaurant in Nairobi CBD [Video]

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]