NTV news anchor Dennis Okari has cautioned his followers after his Facebook page was hacked.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Okari said asked his followers to ignore anything that is being posted on the page that does not represent who he is.

He went on to say that this is the second time the page has been hacked in less than a year, and that all efforts to repossess the page have been unsuccessful and he continues to wait.

“My FACEBOOK page (link in bio) was hacked a few days ago for the second time in less that a year despite following all the authentication processes. I have tried to get it restored & still waiting. Ignore anything being posted that does not represent who I am. #Facebook,” announced Dennis Okari.

Dennis Okari becomes the latest victim of the hacking menace that has been going on, where celebrities and media personalities wake up their social media pages hacked by unknown individuals who later on ask for money in order to return the pages.

Some of the Kenyan celebrities who have been hacked include; DJ Pierra Makena, Vera Sidika, Ladasha Belle, Milly Chebby, Anerlisa Muigai, Shaffie Weru, Jimmy Gait and Jowie Irungu among others.