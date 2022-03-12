RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Lilian Nganga is seemingly fed up with podcasters spreading misinformation about her

Juliani's wedding discussed on the Iko Nini podcast
Juliani's wedding discussed on the Iko Nini podcast

Podcasters behind the Iko Nini podcast have slighted former Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga following a clip from one of their episodes.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram story post, the angered former first lady specifically called out the Iko Nini podcast duo of Mwafreeka and DJ ZaQ.

The podcast episode where she was referenced was titled, "What Alfred Mutua should have asked Lilian before giving her hotel shares".

She distanced herself from the suggestions by the podcasters to the effect that Dr Mutua "literally gave" her shares at the hotel.

An irate Lillian posted: “Just came across this clip. Shameless men! No one gave me a part of the hotel. The hotel is 50/50 a limited company. Very sad, if you are fathers to girls, shame on you!”

The details of ownership of the A&L Hotel in Machakos became public debate after Lillian and Dr Mutua, the outgoing Machakos Governor, split.

Nganga is now married to musician Julius Owino aka Juliani. The couple got married in a secret wedding with unconfirmed reports indicating they may announce some big news soon.

Juliani with Lillian Nganga in a recent photo posted on Instagram
Juliani with Lillian Nganga in a recent photo posted on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100