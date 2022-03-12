Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

In an Instagram story post, the angered former first lady specifically called out the Iko Nini podcast duo of Mwafreeka and DJ ZaQ.

The podcast episode where she was referenced was titled, "What Alfred Mutua should have asked Lilian before giving her hotel shares".

She distanced herself from the suggestions by the podcasters to the effect that Dr Mutua "literally gave" her shares at the hotel.

An irate Lillian posted: “Just came across this clip. Shameless men! No one gave me a part of the hotel. The hotel is 50/50 a limited company. Very sad, if you are fathers to girls, shame on you!”

The details of ownership of the A&L Hotel in Machakos became public debate after Lillian and Dr Mutua, the outgoing Machakos Governor, split.

Nganga is now married to musician Julius Owino aka Juliani. The couple got married in a secret wedding with unconfirmed reports indicating they may announce some big news soon.