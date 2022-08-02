Bien addresses his viral 'open marriage' statement that caused confusion

In a recent interview, the Sauti Sol lead vocalist sought to clarify that his statement was blow out of proportion.

“I’m not in an open marriage. I have never said that I’m in an open marriage, it’s just that people concluded their own things. There is what you say and there is what people want to hear. I have never said I’m in an open marriage, but I have said that when in marriage you are not supposed to own your partner, you are supposed to experience your partner,” Bien explained.

The singer further stated that being faithful in a relationship is only 5 per cent of what holds the affair together.

“Marriage is not all about being faithful to one another, it’s about walking the journey of life together. Being faithful is about 5 percent of a relationship and people who are married can understand me.

“Even when your partner cheats, that is not the first thing that will lead to a breakup. There are so many things that can happen that supersede jealous emotions,” Bien told Eve Mungai.

If your partner cheats would you forgive her? A question was posed to Bien.

Bien replied; "Probably, because I don’t think if cheating is one of the basis to dump somebody. There are worst things someone can do to you. Relationships are meant to be enjoyed and experienced and the moment you feel like you own somebody, that is where you get it all wrong,”.

Sauti Sol's Bien weds his Fiancée Chiki Kuruka in private affair

Bien's controversial statement that landed him in trouble

In June 2021, word went round that Bien and his wife Chiki were in an open marriage following remarks he made on the Sol Family show.

"Me and Chiki have this thing where if I ever meet my celebrity crush somewhere and I am in a situation where my celebrity crush want to engage in coitus’ with me so be it and vice versa.

“I don’t have a problem with it if that is what she wants, she should get it. You can’t stop a human being from doing that. But also I can’t catch feelings, I’m after her happiness,” Bien said in Sol Family.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza with fiancee Chiki Kuruka. Bien proposes to Chiki Kuruka

However, Chiki cleared the air stating that the comments was taken out of context as they were just sharing a light moment on the show.